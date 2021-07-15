Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Growth Analysis In The IT Services Industry | Technavio

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market will have BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., and FNT GmbH as major participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market segmented by Application (Asset and capacity management, Energy management, Power and cooling management, and Network management) and Geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market size is expected to reach a value of USD 7.1 billion during 2021-2025?

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients in:

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Participants:

BGIS Global Integrated SolutionsThe company provides data center and IT infrastructure management software through its business division, Cormant.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.The company offers infrastructure solutions that enhance the delivery of new applications and minimizes the cost upgrades comprised of its comprehensive portfolios of fiber and copper structured cabling. The company along with iTRACS offers solutions for designing, managing, monitoring, and planning data center infrastructure.

FNT GmbHThe company offers data center infrastructure management solution, which is a central resource management and optimization software for the data center.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented as below:

Application

Asset And Capacity Management



Energy Management



Power And Cooling Management



Network Management

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is driven by the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives. In addition, the increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers is expected to trigger the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.

