Data Center General Construction Market To Grow By USD 8.76 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center general construction market size is expected to increase by USD 8.76 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. ABB Ltd.( Switzerland), AECOM(US), DPR Construction(US), Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.(US), and Holder Construction Group LLC (US)are some of the major market participants.

The report on the data center general construction market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the increase in investment in data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The data center general construction market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the focus on the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center general construction market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The data center general construction market covers the following areas:

Data Center General Construction Market SizingData Center General Construction Market ForecastData Center General Construction Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Base building shell construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Architecture planning and designing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

