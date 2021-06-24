Data Center Cooling Market Revenue To Cross USD 30 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Major data center cooling market players include Asetek AS, CenturyLink, Nortek Air Solutions, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., ABB Group, Integrated Eco Technologies Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, Ebullient, Inc., Submer Technologies, Liquid Cool Solutions, Inc., Black Box Corporation, Adaptivcool, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co., Interxion, T-Systems SA, and Coolcentric.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Data Center Cooling Market by Component (Solution, Service), Cooling Technique (Rack/Row-Based, Room-Based), Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027" by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of data center cooling will cross $30 billion by 2027. Stringent regulations to reduce power consumption in data centers are driving the adoption of energy-efficient cooling solutions.

The maintenance and support services segments are projected to witness growth in the data center cooling market during the forecast period. Cooling systems are required to be reliable, efficient, and secure to keep data center facilities running at maximum efficiency and optimal performance. The acceptance of regular maintenance avoids unnecessary downtime, clogged air filters, capacitor or battery failure, welded relays, outdated firmware, and aids in saving time & cost. Service providers offer professional services to help data center operators in effectively optimizing and maintaining mission-critical applications.

Cooling towers are expected to observe high growth over the forecast timeline due to the rising demand for energy-efficient technologies. Datacenter operators are adopting evaporative cooling towers to reduce the usage of water in cooling data centers. Cooling towers are widely used in low humidity & high-temperature environment and can be easily cooled down to 15°C. These cooling towers also reduce maintenance costs, noise pollution, and provides high-performance & energy efficiency compared to mechanical cooling systems.

The South America data center cooling market will observe substantial growth by 2027 owing to the rising construction of data centers across the region. The availability of tax incentives is encouraging data center owners & operators to expand their presence in the region. For instance, in May 2021, Google LLC acquired a building in the Canelones, Uruguay, that lies in a duty-free tax zone. The increasing establishment of data center facilities has driven the usage of economical and effective cooling solutions. Large-scale data centers use liquid cooling solutions to curb operational and capital cooling expenses.

Some of the key players operating in the data center cooling market include Asetek AS, CenturyLink, Nortek Air Solutions, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., ABB Group, Integrated Eco Technologies Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, Ebullient, Inc., Submer Technologies, Liquid Cool Solutions, Inc., Black Box Corporation, Adaptivcool, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co., Interxion, T-Systems SA, and Coolcentric.

Some major findings of the data center cooling market report are:

A significant rise in the number of data centers and their power densities are fueling the demand for cost-effective cooling solutions. Datacenter operators are adopting liquid cooling technology to reduce carbon emissions and PUEs.

Cloud service providers are increasingly expanding their data storage capabilities to accommodate the growing computing demand. They are deploying efficient cooling systems to reduce power consumption in data centers.

The BFSI sector is increasingly investing in data center facilities to store massive amounts of data generated by online banking applications. The need to improve customer turnover and provide optimal customer experience with minimal downtime has resulted in an increased demand for energy-efficient data center solutions.

