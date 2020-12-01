Data Center Colocation Market In EMEA To 2025 - Featuring Digital Realty, Equinix & Global Switch Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMEA data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025.The EMEA data center market is witnessing a significant boost in investment because of the implementation of the GDPR in Europe and the increase in demand for colocation services due to the high adoption of internet-based services among businesses in the Middle East and Africa region. The adoption of cloud-based services has increased as organizations in the region are working from remote locations due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in adoption will lead to a rise in the demand and development of colocation data centers in the region. Colocation service providers will continue to build both retail and wholesale colocation spaces in the region with higher connectivity and availability of power sources.Colocation providers continue to drive market revenue during the forecast period. The market will also witness the entry of new providers, especially in Western Europe. Also, new colocation service providers are likely to enter in the Middle East and African countries to capture new markets. The market witnessed significant M&A activities in 2019 due to the rise in demand in several businesses, leading data center service providers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolio. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the EMEA data center colocation market during the forecast period:

Increased Popularity of District Heating Concept

High Adoption of Renewable Energy among Service Providers

M&A Activities improving Colocation Market Share

Increased Demand for Edge Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the EMEA data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.In terms of revenue, Equinix is the leading player in the EMEA market with a market share of about over 15% in 2019, followed by Digital Realty (Interxion) and NTT Global Data Center. Over the last two years, the market has witnessed the entry of several new entrants. These new entrants will provide intense competition to the growth of revenue. The market is likely to witness several mergers and acquisitions, leading to an increase in the market share of existing providers. In terms of colocation revenue, Western Europe dominates the market, with around 70% of the revenue share. In Western Europe, the UK is the leading revenue contributor due to the presence of Equinix, Interxion & Digital Realty, STT GDC (VIRTUS Data Centre), LDeX Group, Global Switch, Telehouse, Colt DCS, CyrusOne, and Next Generation Data (Vantage Data Centre). Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS)

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

Interxion

VIRTUS Data Center

NTT Communications or NTT Global Data Center

Teraco Data Environments

Data Center Investors

3Data

Aruba SPA

ATM Data Center (ATM S.A.)

Bahnhof

Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

Bezeq International

Bulk Infrastructure

CyrusOne

Digiplex

EdgeConnex

Etisalat Group

Euclyde

Fortlax

GlobalConnect

Green Datacenter

Gulf Data Hub

Icolo.io

Hydro66

Iron Mountain (IO)

Inwi

IXcellerate

Keppel DC

Khanza

LDeX Group

Liquid Telecommunication

LuxConnect

N+ONE

Mobily

Ooredoo

Scaleway Data Center

Tieto

T-Systems

Verne Global

VNET

Turkcell

New Entrants

Echelon Data Centers

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Global Technical Realty

NDC Data Center

Quality Technology Services (QTS)

Raxio Data Center

Vantage Data Center

Key Questions Answered:

What is the EMEA data center colocation market size and growth rate during the forecast period? What are the factors influencing the growth of EMEA colocation market? What is the growth of retail colocation services market? Which regions are the major revenue contributors to the EMEA colocation market? Who are the leading players in the market, and what is their market share?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market At A Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market7.2 Internet & Data Growth7.3 Electricity Pricing In Europe7.4 Data Center Site Selection Criteria 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Rising Adoption Of District Heating By Data Centers8.2 Adoption Of Renewable Energy Among Colocation Providers8.3 M&As To Improve Colocation Market Share8.4 Growing Rack Power Density8.5 Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers8.6 Growing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries & Fuel Cells 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increasing Hyperscale Deployments By Colocation Providers9.2 Rising Demand For Cloud Connectivity & Hybrid Infrastructure Services9.3 Tax Incentives Reduce Colocation Opex & Customer Costs9.4 Data Regulation Driving Colocation Investment9.5 Improvement In Fiber Connectivity Across Developing Countries 10 Market Restraints10.1 Lack Of Skilled Workforce & Location Constraints For Data Center Development10.2 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers10.3 Data Center Power Consumption Increases Opex10.4 Lack Of Carrier Neutrality In Developing Countries 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast11.3 Colocation Investment By Area11.4 Colocation Investment By Power Capacity11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast11.6 Five Forces Analysis 12 Colocation Services12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Retail Colocation12.4 Wholesale Colocation 13 Infrastructure13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Electrical Infrastructure13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure13.5 General Construction 14 Electrical Infrastructure14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Ups Systems14.3 Generators14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear14.5 Power Distribution Units14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure 15 Mechanical Infrastructure15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Cooling Systems15.3 Racks15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure 16 Cooling Systems16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units16.3 Chiller Units16.4 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers16.6 Other Cooling Units 17 Cooling Technique17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques 18 General Construction18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Building Development18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services18.4 Building Design18.5 Physical Security18.6 DCIM/BMS 19 Tier Standards19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards19.3 Tier I & II19.4 TIER III19.5 TIER IV 20 Geography20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine 21 Western Europe21.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine21.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine21.1 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine21.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine21.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine21.4 Market Overview21.5 Investment21.6 Area21.7 Power Capacity21.8 Support Infrastructure21.9 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast21.10 UK21.11 Germany21.12 Netherlands21.13 France21.14 Ireland21.15 Other Western European Countries 22 Nordic Region22.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine22.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine22.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine22.4 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine22.5 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine22.6 Market Overview22.7 Investment22.8 Area22.9 Power Capacity22.10 Support Infrastructure22.11 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast22.12 Denmark22.13 Norway22.14 Sweden22.15 Finland & Iceland 23 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)23.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine23.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine23.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine23.5 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine23.6 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine23.7 Market Overview23.8 Investment23.9 Area23.10 Power Capacity23.11 Support Infrastructure23.12 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast23.13 Russia & Czech Republic (RCR)23.14 Poland & Austria23.15 Other Central & Eastern European Countries 24 Middle East24.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine24.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine24.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine24.5 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine24.6 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine24.7 Market Overview24.8 Investment24.9 Area24.10 Power Capacity24.11 Support Infrastructure24.12 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast24.13 GCC24.14 Other Middle Eastern Countries 25 Africa25.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine25.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine25.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine25.5 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine25.6 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine25.7 Market Overview25.8 Investment25.9 Area25.10 Power Capacity25.11 Support Infrastructure25.12 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast25.13 South Africa25.14 Other African Countries 26 Competitive Landscape26.1 Market Share By Investment26.2 Market Share By Investment Area26.3 Market Share By Investment Power Capacity26.4 Market Share By Colocation Revenue 27 Key Colocation Data Center Service Providers 28 Prominent Data Center Investors 29 New Market Entrants 30 Report Summary30.1 Key Takeaways 31 Quantitative Summary31.1 Data Center Colocation Market In EMEA31.2 Geography31.3 Western Europe31.4 Uk31.5 Germany31.6 Netherlands31.7 France31.8 Ireland31.9 Other Western European Countries31.10 Nordics31.11 Denmark31.12 Norway31.13 Sweden31.14 Finland & Iceland31.15 Central & Eastern Europe31.16 Russia & Czech Republic31.17 Poland & Austria31.18 Other Central & Eastern European Countries31.19 Middle East31.20 GCC31.21 Other Middle Eastern Countries31.22 Africa31.23 South Africa31.24 Other African Countries 32 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rfo63

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-colocation-market-in-emea-to-2025---featuring-digital-realty-equinix--global-switch-among-others-301182446.html

SOURCE Research and Markets