Dassian Announces Collaboration With Microsoft Azure Government

ATLANTA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dassian is pleased to announce a collaboration with Microsoft Azure Government. This relationship combines Dassian's deep industry expertise and standardized SAP ERP extension solutions with Azure's scalable and secure government cloud platform to provide a fully integrated environment for high security customers in Federal, State & Local governments as well as their respective suppliers.

"...Dassian helps simplify our business processes through standardized solutions." - Mike Taylor, Microsoft Federal CIO

In 2020, Microsoft's Federal business became a customer of Dassian. Microsoft Federal recognized the value of extending their SAP environment by selecting Dassian's standardized SAP solutions to support their regulatory federal contracting business system requirements. This combination of the standard, scalable, and secure Azure Government paired with Dassian's standardized solutions enabled Microsoft Federal to successfully implement within an 11-month project duration, which was realized during the pandemic with a large-scale pivot to remote work.

Azure Government's secure cloud platform is one of the most trusted and deployed at the highest levels of federal cybersecurity requirements. As such, Dassian seeks to replicate Microsoft Federal's successful results as a customer to give governments and their respective industrial bases greater efficiency through standardization and extended digitization. This collaboration aims to fuel next generation innovations and automation for complex regulated government contracting business processes.

"Partnering with Microsoft signals an exciting opportunity to grow our ecosystem and provide even further value to our customers," says Dassian CEO Kevin Kane. "We pride ourselves on living our message of simplification through standardization as our solutions, combined with SAP's platform, further unlock the security and features of Microsoft Azure Government. We also believe that future cloud adoption is going to be driven through simplifying and standardizing environments resulting in business transformation and innovation. We are excited to partner with Microsoft to be at the forefront of this change."

"Together with SAP and Microsoft Azure Government, Dassian helps simplifying our business's processes through their standardized solution set," says Mike Taylor, Microsoft Federal CIO. "By becoming a Dassian customer with SAP, we are taking advantage of Dassian's integration within our own advanced and secure cloud architecture to further manage our rapidly growing federal business."

Dassian also provided forward-looking innovation plans for a hybrid solution to manage complex contracts more efficiently and securely between government buyers and sellers. The plans were presented in a recent joint webcast with Microsoft, entitled Contracting and Security in SAP with Azure.

For those interested in realizing the value that the Microsoft Federal team has already achieved with this strategic collaboration, please engage with either Dassian or the Azure Government team.

Dassian is a strategic Microsoft, SAP, and global system integrator partner that takes an intense, industry-focused approach to delivering innovative contract management, managerial accounting, program management, and material accounting & logistics solutions for highly regulated and project-centric industries.

