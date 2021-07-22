Dassault Aviation: Availability Of The 2021 First Half-year Financial Report As Of 30 June 2021

Saint-Cloud, 22 July 2021 Availability of the 2021 first half-year Financial Report as of 30 June 2021 DASSAULT AVIATION 2021 first half-year Financial Report ( Rapport Financier Semestriel) as of 30 June 2021 is available to the public and has been filed...

Saint-Cloud, 22 July 2021

Availability of the 2021 first half-year Financial Report as of 30 June 2021

DASSAULT AVIATION 2021 first half-year Financial Report ( Rapport Financier Semestriel) as of 30 June 2021 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com , in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2021" section.

Attachment