DashThis Announces New Native Integration With Google Sheets

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DashThis, a leader in the marketing reporting software industry, today announced its new native integration with Google Sheets.

From Shopify to Pinterest, marketers worldwide can now track any platform, CRMs, or proprietary data with Google Sheets natively in DashThis reports. And since DashThis is an automated tool, it's all automatically updated; every time the spreadsheets are updated with new data, so are the dashboards.

"The addition of Google Sheets to our offering really broadens the possibilities and capabilities we have to offer, our users can now track virtually everything in their dashboards without any difficulties," says Philip Boumasour, CEO and Partner at DashThis.

Endless possibilities, beautiful layout

With Google Sheets and DashThis, marketers can even make their own custom calculations for their very specific needs and report it alongside all their other marketing data such as Google Ads, Google Analytics, Facebook, Instagram, or any other platform they use.

The Google Sheets data will be presented beautifully in graphs and charts, just like with any other native DashThis integrations. No more spreadsheets, just easy to understand data for all clients or team members.

Reporting marketing data has never been easier than with DashThis!

About DashThis

Created 10 years ago, DashThis is entirely owned and operated in Quebec City, Canada. DashThis' dedicated team of 28 exceptional employees helps over 18,000 users in more than 122 different countries. DashThis' marketing reporting software enables marketers to create outstanding automated reports thanks to its easy-to-use tool and second to none customer support. Users can include data from all their digital marketing tools such as Google Analytics, Google Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn, and much more. DashThis is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) company that takes the "service" part of their job as seriously as the "software" part.

