DASH LAUNCHES RISE BY DASH, A NEW ACCESSIBLE KITCHEN LINE AVAILABLE AT WALMART

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To jump start the New Year, healthy living kitchen brand, Dash , today announced a new line of accessible kitchen essentials, Rise by Dash. Available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com , Rise by Dash is a joyful collection that makes the beloved quality of Dash products even more accessible and inclusive, so everyone can embrace healthy cooking at home in 2022.

The new Rise by Dash collection includes bilingual packaging and 13 new products—each under $50—available in five fashionable colors (Blue Sky, Rise Red, Clean Slate, Orange You Glad and Rose All Day) and compact sizes to mix and match with your style no matter the space.

Making healthy choices at home shouldn't cost a fortune. Affordable for skilled and amatuer chefs alike with the trusted quality of Dash products, you can outfit your kitchen in style with essentials for under $150. Easily brew your favorite roasts with a Drip Coffee Maker, serve up heart and square shaped mini waffles for friends and family in the Mini Waffle Makers, fry crispy and delicious food using less oil with the Compact Air Fryer, use the 2-Slice Toaster to quickly select your ideal browning level, and much more.

"We're thrilled to bring a brand new line of quality kitchen electrics and gadgets to make healthy eating more accessible to everyone as we embark in this new year," said Evan Dash, StoreBound Founder and CEO. "We're grounded in the belief that the path to wellness begins in the kitchen and that path should be available to everyone. That's why we're launching this collection with the #1 retailer, Walmart, whose mission is to save people money so they can live better."

Additional products in the collection include a Pocket Sandwich Maker for cooking up crispy grilled sandwiches in minutes, the Everyday Rice Cookerfor perfectly cooked rice, the Double Up Skilletwith two nonstick cooking surfaces, a Mini Squeeze Batter Bottlewith three unique tip sizes to easily pour batter, and an Essentials Measuring Set with 15 measuring tools that all stack within a single compact container.

Dash is a housewares brand developed and produced by StoreBound. The brand is committed to creating a healthier lifestyle for everyone through products that allow customers to easily prepare food at home.

To stay up to date on the latest from Dash, visit www.bydash.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

About DashDash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Expanding upon this promise, the brand launched Rise by Dash, its newest collection of joyful kitchen essentials. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home. That's what living unprocessed is all about.

About StoreBoundStoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of our customers worldwide.

Media Contacts Christina Panta / cpanta@golin.com Zoda Carey / zoda@storebound.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dash-launches-rise-by-dash-a-new-accessible-kitchen-line-available-at-walmart-301450509.html

SOURCE StoreBound