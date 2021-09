Daseke To Participate In The Cowen 14th Annual Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference On September 10th

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) - Get Daseke, Inc. Report ("Daseke" or the "Company"), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that senior management will participate in the Cowen Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Friday September 10, 2021. Jason Bates, Daseke's Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the event's panel discussion and will also be conducting one-on-one and group meetings with investors that attend the conference.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America.

