Darya Zappia Joins Rarebreed Veterinary Partners As General Counsel

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, a thriving community of veterinary hospitals whose goal is to deliver exceptional patient care, outstanding client service, and an amazing employee experience, announced that Darya Zappia has joined its leadership team as general counsel. Darya has served as Rarebreed's outside legal advisor since the company acquired its first hospital in 2019.

"I'm thrilled to have Darya with us full time as a member of our senior leadership team," said Dan Espinal, co-founder and CEO. "A characteristic that makes Rarebreed unique is our emotional quotient — our ability to understand and empathize with cultures and the people in our practices. Darya, at her core, with her unique set of experiences and understanding of multiple languages, is a humanist, a renaissance woman, and a leader, even beyond her technical abilities. I'm certain that she is going to augment our heart and soul to help us reimagine the veterinary experience."

Prior to joining Rarebreed, Darya was a law partner at Norman, Hanson & DeTroy, LLC, in Portland, Maine, and practiced law with the firm for over 10 years. Before that, she served as a judicial intern in the chambers of the Honorable Kermit V. Lipez of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and worked as a student attorney at Maine Law's Intellectual Property Law Clinic, and at the Maine International Trade Center. Darya is a published author and while in private practice was consistently selected by her peers for inclusion in the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars publication.

"I am inspired and humbled to be a part of Rarebreed's mission," Darya said. "By creating an environment infused with integrity, diversity and compassion, Rarebreed improves the lives of animals and those who care for them every day."

Sean Miller, co-founder and COO, added, "Rarebreed has expanded to six states and close to 50 practices. With that level of growth comes intrinsic legal and structural complexities. Having Darya at the table to help us navigate will enable us to better serve our partners and community."

Darya is fluent in Russian and Belarusian and earned her bachelor's degree from the Minsk State Linguistic University in Belarus, where she studied five languages, including German and Dutch. She earned her J.D. cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law.

About Rarebreed

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners is a thriving community of veterinary hospitals that goes the extra mile to create exceptional work experiences, one partnership at a time. We pride ourselves on building trusted, lasting relationships with our partner hospitals, with a goal to provide exceptional patient care, outstanding client service and an amazing work experience. We continue to build a broad network of practices that value healthcare teams by offering them the innovation and tools necessary to grow, improve and reimagine the veterinary experience. For more information, visit www.rarebreedvet.com.

Rarebreed is the registered service mark of Rarebreed Veterinary Partners.

