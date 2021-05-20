Darrell Kelley Calls Out The Cops On Systemic Racism

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadly, as the long list of names from the African-American community who were killed by the law enforcement officers continues to grow, there has been little done to correct this injustice.

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadly, as the long list of names from the African-American community who were killed by the law enforcement officers continues to grow, there has been little done to correct this injustice. Darrell Kelley's "Systemic Racism" calls out those at fault and puts them on notice! Singer, composer and entrepreneur Darrell Kelley was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He's a performer, singer, songwriter, social activist, spiritual leader, author and entrepreneur. Where injustice prevails Kelley has been known to plunge headlong into the fight to seek justice, understanding, acceptance and unity for one and all.

Systemic Racism is the brand new single and is a meaningful RnB track. To fully express the song's meaning, pleasant vocals make listeners pay attention to the lyrics.

Systemic Racism starts with synths, and when the vocals kick in, they grab the listener's attention immediately. The song gives listeners over 3 minutes of enjoyment because of the whole mood of the track and lyrics coming right from the singer's soul, that makes this track an example of a great track.

To sum up, Systemic Racism is an amazing song that will stay on repeat for a long time.

