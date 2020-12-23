Daphne E. Schneider, MD, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daphne E. Schneider, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Geriatrician in the field of Medicine for her exceptional contributions with Cambridge Health Alliance.

Committed to serving the underserved population, Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) has established its reputation as a vibrant and innovative health system. It provides high quality, essential services like primary care, specialty care, hospital care, emergency services, maternity care, and behavioral health in convenient neighborhood locations in Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston's metro-north region. With over 140,000 patients, CHA offers seamless access to advanced care for rare or complex conditions at its clinical partners such as Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) and Mass. General Hospital for Children (MGHfC). Additionally, CHA is a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and Tufts University School of Medicine.

As a well-seasoned and board-certified geriatrician since 2006, Dr. Schneider has led a remarkable career of service in outpatient geriatrics and home care medicine. She is currently serving seniors aged 65+ at Cambridge Health Alliance. For the last 10 years, she has been trusted by her patients for care at CHA's Somerville clinic and in their homes. Her time is divided between her office practice at Somerville Campus Primary Care and her House Calls practice in which she cares for frail elders who are homebound. She specializes in the areas of Family Medicine and Geriatrics with a specific interest in dementia and palliative care. In her capacity as Instructor at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Schneider teaches undergraduate medical students and fellows as part of their geriatric curriculum. As a testament to her professional excellence, she has been named a Castle Connelly TOP DOCTOR in Boston since 2017.

A graduate of Northwestern University School of Medicine, Dr. Schneider's career began after she completed a Family Medicine residency at Rush University Medical Center, followed by a two-year Geriatrics Fellowship at Cornell University. With a commitment to excellence, she is dual certified in Family Medicine with a Certificate of Added Qualification in Geriatrics by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Active in her field, Dr. Schneider maintains active memberships with the American Geriatric Society, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Academy of Home Care Medicine.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Dr. Schneider recently received the Kahn Collaboration Award 2020 from Somerville Cambridge Elder Services or her work with the Cambridge Health Alliance House Calls program. The award is given to honor advocacy and inter-agency collaboration that benefits older adults of Somerville and Cambridge.

Before entering the medical field, Dr. Schneider performed as a classical singer for 20 years.

To learn more, please visit https://www.challiance.org/ and https://www.challiance.org/cha/find-a-doctor/schneider_daphne_md_273

