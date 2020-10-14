Dante's Inferno Films World Premieres Take Over Italy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante's Hell and Inferno Dantesco Animato , both films produced and directed by Boris Acosta, will premiere at MIA ( Rome film festival market) on October 17, 2020 and later on will have its world festival premiere at the Ravenna Nightmare Film Festival on October 31, Halloween Day and will continue on to November 8, 2020.

Both films are based on Inferno, Dante Alighieri's first part of the literary masterpiece, The Divine Comedy. Not until now, has this story been told so descriptively by visual art from artists of the highest caliber and an array of celebrities and known scholars.

Inferno Dantesco Animato is the first film in history to be spoken in primitive Italian, or Volgare Italiano, and in Dante's own poetic words. It features the voices of Franco Nero as narrator, Vittorio Gassman as Dante, Silvia Colloca as Beatrice and Vittorio Matteucci as Virgil, among several Italian celebrities.

Dante's Hell is the first slate of a vibrant and historic documentary trilogy, which could be the blockbuster of the year. Dante's Hell is a compelling four-quadrant spectacular documentary like no other, presented as a visual and narrative journey to Inferno. Dante's Hell is a rare and unique film featuring an amazing international cast such as Eric Roberts and Franco Nero, among more than 30 celebrities, scholars and artists from Italy, US, UK, including Monsignor Marco Frisina from The Vatican.

What makes "Dante's Hell" so spectacular? The visual presentation and an unprecedented way of telling one of the greatest stories of all time leaving no stone unturned. Dante's Hell , which took 12 years to produce, is the story of Dante's journey through the worst part of the afterlife, Hell. Virgil guides and protects Dante on his dark journey descending circle-by-circle, and chasm-by-chasm to the center of the Earth, and out into Purgatory (2nd sequel). The Divine Comedy trilogy is the greatest love story ever written. It is about a man who went through worst of the afterlife to consummate his love relationship at the Gates of Paradise (3rd sequel).

Visually, Dante's Hell features over 300 paintings and illustrations by several artists, including a new original re-painted 75-piece art collection by Dino Di Durante, never seen before, a remake from his earlier collection, already published in books available in 33 languages, " Inferno - The Art Collection ". It also features dramatic animation clips from Dante's Hell Animated with Eric Roberts as Dante and the historic animation film Inferno Dantesco Animato featuring Franco Nero as the narrator. Furthermore, the final touch of this massive documentary is the addition of some excerpts from the first Italian feature film "L'Inferno (1911)".

Dante's Hell is not only based on one of the greatest story of all time, but also on Boris Acosta's shocking, eye-opening thesis titled "Dante's Hell Decoded", which offers a new vision of what Hell may be like and how it actually could exist.

