Dante Labs Launches Best Ever Black Friday Offer For Whole Genome

Dante Labs launched history's best ever Black Friday offering for whole genome sequencing, interpretation and reports, leveraging new software suite and automated lab

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante Labs announced today its new Black Friday - Cyber Monday offering for Whole Genome Sequencing and reports for 2020. This offering is a real step toward " personalized medicine for everyone " and allows everyone to access the most advanced genetic technologies at a price lower than most hospital tests.

Personalized Medicine for Everyone

The whole genome sequencing test is the first step toward personalized medicine. Dante Labs Whole Genome Sequencing test leverages genetic data to provide useful information and practical advice on 4 main areas:

what drugs you have an adverse reaction to (*)

how your body reacts to different vitamins, fats and food nutrients

the most effective training and sports given your DNA

personalized prevention plans

Dante Labs uses its own sequencing center, with next-generation sequencing equipment and new automated sample preparation instruments. Reports are powered by Dante Labs internal software for advanced variant interpretation from whole genome sequencing data.

Dates: The offer is valid in the U.S. and Europe until Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Price: only $149 / €149

People can purchase:

Whole Genome Sequencing Test with 4 main reports: USD 149 / EUR 149

The suite of 60 additional reports is available at the special add on price of USD 99 / EUR 99

What is Whole Genome Sequencing?

Whole genome sequencing is the analysis of 100% of the DNA, hence the most comprehensive and complete genetic test. While the first whole genome cost $3B in 2003, and it cost still $100,000 until few years ago, today whole genome sequencing tests are not yet available in most countries.

Availability:

www.dantelabs.com (EU store)

us.dantelabs.com (U.S. store)

Contacts

Francesco Pennelli, francesco@dantelabs.com, +39 0862 1910671

(*) pharmacogenomic reports are not available to US people

