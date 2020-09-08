Danimer Scientific And PSI To Create Bio-Based, Home Compostable Film Packaging

BAINBRIDGE, Ga., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danimer Scientific , a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, and Plastic Suppliers, Inc. (PSI), a global manufacturer of biopolymer EarthFirst® PLA barrier and non-barrier sealant films, today announced they will create bio-based, home compostable films. PSI will use material supplied by Danimer Scientific to produce packaging films that will reliably degrade without leaving behind harmful microplastics.

These films will contain Danimer Scientific's proprietary biopolymer, Nodax™ polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA). Tested by University of Georgia (UGA) researchers and the UGA New Materials Institute, PHA is a proven biodegradable alternative to petrochemical plastics made from sustainable materials such as canola oil. Danimer Scientific will work with PSI to create customized resins that will offer additional End-of-Life (EOL) options to PSI's already existing line of compostable films. New PHA-containing films will include home, soil and marine compostable options.

"We have developed a strong working relationship with PSI over the last decade creating bio-based packaging materials, and we are excited to expand our partnership by introducing one of the industry's most promising sustainable materials to their products," said Stephen Croskrey, CEO of Danimer Scientific. "PHA has already proven to be a reliable eco-friendly alternative for consumer packaged goods, and this expansion into flexible packaging will help further reduce the environmental impacts of plastic waste."

The new films will be designed for a wide range of applications across food, beverage, grocery retailer, quick service restaurant, stadium foodservice, and many other consumer packaged goods (CPG) and industrial segments.

"The evolution of our films' compostability in various natural environments underscores our commitment to bio-based packaging films," said George Thomas, CEO of PSI. "We are dedicated to bioplastic film innovation and passionate about advancing sustainability for a healthier planet. We look forward to continuing our work with Danimer Scientific and incorporating PHA into new environmentally responsible films."

Danimer Scientific's Nodax™ PHA possesses seven TÜV AUSTRIA certifications and statements of industrial and home compostability, is biodegradable in anaerobic conditions, soil, freshwater and marine environments and is 100% bio based. All of Danimer Scientific's biopolymers, including its Nodax™ PHA, are FDA approved for food contact.

For more information on Danimer Scientific, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

For more information on PSI, visit www.PlasticSuppliers.com.

About Danimer ScientificDanimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, our renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable. They return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Our technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, hot-melt adhesives and injection-molded articles, among others. We now hold 125 patents in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com .

About Plastic Suppliers, Inc.Plastic Suppliers, Inc. (PSI) is a global manufacturer of bio polymer EarthFirst® PLA compostable sealant and barrier sealant films within food, beverage, quick-serve restaurants and other consumers packaged goods (CPG) and industrial market segments. Offices in Columbus, Ohio (PSI) and Ghent, Belgium (Sidaplax V.O.F.) serve 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Sidaplax V.O.F. is a subsidiary of PSI. For more information, contact psinfo@plasticsuppliers.com

