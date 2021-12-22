Danielle Garcia, Accident Injury Attorney In Maryland And Washington, D.C., Has Joined The Law Offices Of Paul A. Samakow, P.C.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Paul A. Samakow, P.C. proudly announce that attorney, Danielle Garcia, has joined their Personal Injury legal practice.

Danielle Garcia has been practicing law and vigorously defending her clients since January of 2016. She is a graduate of Florida International University in Miami, Florida where she studied Political Science before attending law school at Wake Forest School of Law in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Upon graduation, Danielle centered her efforts on Family law, but has focused her practice on representing injured victims against insurance companies since 2018. She is a zealous advocate who will not take "no" for an answer in her fight to right the wrongs committed against her clients.

Licensed in Maryland and Washington, D.C., Danielle has conducted numerous trials in both jurisdictions and it known to have a very impressive "win-loss" record.

"An attorney who truly understands what happens to women in accidents" is a phrase that is commonly associated with attorney Danielle Garcia.

For more information about Danielle Garcia, visit https://samakowlaw.com

About the Law Offices of Paul A. Samakow, P.C.

With combined expertise and a team approach, the Law Offices of Paul A. Samakow are able to handle a broad range of claims involving injuries, such as automobile accidents, workplace injuries, death claims, and more in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. They have been fighting for injury victims since 1980 and have won over 40 million dollars in settlements and verdicts on behalf of their clients.

