Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla Joins The Board Of Directors Of Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla to its Board of Directors effective April 1, 2021. Mr. Muñiz is a highly accomplished mining executive whose extensive track record includes a 12-year tenure with Grupo Mexico, SAB de CV and its subsidiaries, Americas Mining Corp. and Southern Copper Corp., where he served in a variety of leadership roles, including Managing Director (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Muñiz is currently serving on the boards of directors of Hudbay Minerals Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP.

"We are delighted to welcome Daniel to Gatos Silver," said Janice Stairs, Chair of the Board of Gatos Silver. "With the breadth and depth of his experience in the industry, he is uniquely positioned to make a valuable contribution to the Company as it continues to advance its operations in the highly prolific Los Gatos district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico."

Mr. Muñiz holds a Master's Degree in Financial Law from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington D.C., and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Empresa in Madrid, Spain. He also holds a Law Degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit.

