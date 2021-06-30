Daniel Childress Joins Braun Intertec Environmental Consulting Team In Atlanta

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, a 100% employee-owned geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and testing firm with more than 35 offices and over 1,000 employees located in twelve states, is pleased to announce...

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, a 100% employee-owned geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and testing firm with more than 35 offices and over 1,000 employees located in twelve states, is pleased to announce Daniel Childress has joined the environmental consulting team as a senior scientist based in Atlanta. Childress brings more than 10 years of experience in remediation; vapor intrusion; in-situ bioremediation; system operation and maintenance; state and federal environmental regulations; as well as environmental site assessments.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan to Braun Intertec," said CEO Jon Carlson. "As a highly skilled environmental consultant with experience in soil and groundwater remediation in the eastern United States, he is a great addition to our team of employee-owners as we continue to service clients around the country."

As an Atlanta-based employee-owner and senior scientist, Childress will focus on environmental consulting projects, investigation and remediation services and provide project management for clients across the United States.

Braun Intertec environmental consultants specialize in environmental site investigations, soil and groundwater assessments, contaminated site remediation and closure, real estate due diligence, industrial health, safety and compliance, and natural resources services. The company utilizes experienced scientists and engineers to manage projects with a focus on quality, budget, and schedule.

About Braun Intertec Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec ( www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Montana, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-childress-joins-braun-intertec-environmental-consulting-team-in-atlanta-301323564.html

SOURCE Braun Intertec