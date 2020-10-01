Dani Hughes Joins San Blas Securities As President

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Blas Securities, an Atlanta-based, full-service independent broker-dealer and investment bank, today announces the appointment of Dani Hughes as President.

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Blas Securities, an Atlanta-based, full-service independent broker-dealer and investment bank, today announces the appointment of Dani Hughes as President. She will be based in the firm's New York office.

Hughes has more than 20 years of executive management experience in financial services, most recently as CEO of Divine Capital Markets, an institutional broker-dealer which she founded in 2001. She is a frequent guest for financial services commentary on the Fox Business and CNBC networks. Divine Capital's national team and operations will merge with San Blas Securities.

"Dani's unique leadership and results-oriented approach is the perfect fit for our fast-growing company," said Alex Mckenzie, Executive Chairman of San Blas Securities. "Her deep industry experience and vision will greatly enhance our Investment Banking, Wealth Management, and Advisor services," he added.

"I have collaborated with the San Blas Securities team on strategic opportunities for years and am thrilled to now help lead this team and the company to significant growth," Hughes said. "We are an entrepreneurial organization with a unique business model that empowers advisors to succeed and holds true to the values of our diverse partners and clientele," she added.

Divine Asset Management and the DAM team, which Hughes co-founded, becomes a division of San Blas Securities. Divine Asset Management provides financial planning, holistic wealth management, insurance, and the Divine Wealth Wise education platform.

Hughes received a BA degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and holds the Series 7, 63, 55, 24, 53, 65, 79 and 99 securities licenses.

About San Blas SecuritiesSan Blas Securities, LLC, is a full-service independent broker-dealer and investment bank with an independent wealth management network. Based in Atlanta, San Blas Securities is a member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. For more information about San Blas Securities, visit the website at www.sanblassecurities.com or call 404-704-0406.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities by San Blas Securities.

Media Contact: Juliann Kaiser770 643-1807 juliann.kaiser@sanblassecurities.com

