Dane Lupe Joins Lockton To Scale Its Private Equity And Real Estate Business In Southern California

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity specialist Dane Lupe has joined Lockton's Pacific region as Senior Vice President, Producer. Based in Los Angeles, Lupe will be partnering with private equity and commercial real estate firms to provide guidance in proactively mitigating, transferring and insuring their risk.

"It's not the same market as a few years ago," explains Lupe. "Companies are grappling with rising costs and a hardening insurance market. Exasperated by the pandemic and its effect on the economy, some companies have been forced to make operational changes, causing significant gaps in their risk management programs and without critical coverages they need."

Lupe's expertise spans more than 13 years in the property and casualty, employee benefits and private equity insurance arenas. During his tenure at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as Area Senior Vice President, he focused on risk management consulting, coverage review and insurance program structuring for commercial real estate developers, private equity firms and middle market companies involved in M&A activity. He started in the industry at Lockton, where he was responsible for client relationships and account servicing, including coverage analysis and insurance program marketing and structuring.

"It was always my hope to return to Lockton," adds Lupe. "Lockton's reputation in the PE community and the depth of experience of its transactional liability and due diligence teams are second to none."

"Dane brings deep relationships in the private equity community and experience in structuring solutions to mitigate exposures inherent with mergers and acquisitions," says Nate Mundy, COO of Lockton Pacific. "We are excited to welcome him back to Lockton in this new role, where he will be a great asset to clients looking for best-in-class service and superior results."

Lupe is part of the Lockton's rapidly growing Pacific region, which encompasses nine offices throughout the Western United States including Portland, Sonoma, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Encino, Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego. He is based in Lockton's Los Angeles office located at 777 South Figueroa, 52nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017, and can be reached at (213) 689-0065.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 8,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 12 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies. Most recently, Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dane-lupe-joins-lockton-to-scale-its-private-equity-and-real-estate-business-in-southern-california-301284534.html

SOURCE Lockton Companies