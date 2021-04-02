Dance2Fit Is Bringing Community To The Cloud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass James has been inspiring others to work out ever since she launched her brand as a 24-year-old mother of three. Since that time, the rising star has created an unlikely community of home-bound individuals. These have come together to form a largely cloud-based community committed to one goal: benefitting from "a high-intensity workout that helps inspire and motivate people to make positive changes in their lives."

While change is a good thing, though, it's easy to overly formulate how it can be achieved. This is where Dance2Fit has managed to find a unique level of success. Jessica Bass James is well aware of the difficulties that come with personal, parental, and professional responsibilities alike. This is why her fitness solutions have always been geared toward creating "an uplifting experience that anyone can enjoy at their own pace."

One of the biggest ways that Jessica Bass James' company has managed to do this is by offering cloud-based fitness classes. The Dance2Fit membership — which numbers in the hundreds of thousands — is an internet-based community that comes together online in the pursuit of maintaining healthy bodies through exercise and nutrition. From pre-recorded DVDs to live classes and even in-person local chapters of the organization, Dance2Fit offers a variety of methods for each busy individual to enter into the fold.

Along with cloud-based videos and communication, the Dance2Fit repertoire also includes a variety of supplements. These were created to provide nutrients and bolster health both before and after a workout. The company has both attended the ECRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) conference and established partnerships with multiple online retailers in order to ensure that its products are easily accessible for its geographically scattered audience.

From online classes to e-commerce products, Dance2Fit has made it a mission to maintain its intimate fitness community via the cloud. The results speak for themselves, as Jessica Bass James' company continues to thrive. It was uniquely suited to survive a pandemic and remains well situated to continue offering community-oriented fitness solutions from the cloud for the foreseeable future.

About Dance2Fit: Dance2Fit is a Knoxville-based health and wellness brand founded by Jessica Bass James. The mother of three is well aware of the difficulties of staying fit as an adult, a professional, and a parent. She has tailored every aspect of her company to help individuals maintain their health in a positive manner that fits their own busy schedules and hectic lives.

