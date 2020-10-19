Danakali Ltd. To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 20th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danakali Ltd(ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK), based in Perth focused on Developing the worlds larges sulphate of solid salt potash project today announced that Niels Wage, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20 th.

DATE: Tuesday, October 20 th TIME: 3:30 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Danakali appointed industry expert as COO 13 October 2020 Dr Rod McEachern , former Director for Process and Product Innovation at Nutrien and PotashCorp has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer effective 3 December 2020

Dr , former Director for Process and Product Innovation at Nutrien and PotashCorp has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer effective Dr McEachern is a highly experienced executive with a successful track record in managing potash mines and processing plant operations, technical knowledge and project management



Dr McEachern joins Danakali at a significant time as it heads towards Phase 3 of Colluli development

Collluli Project Update with the appointment of Aggreko as the preferred power contractor Aggreko appointed as Preferred Power Contractor for Colluli. Aggreko (AGK-LSE), has nearly 60 years of experience in delivering complex power plant solutions to projects in challenging locationsi . They are world leading providers of mobile, modular, temperature control and energy services.ii Aggreko provides short-term hire and longer-term power solutions to a diversified customer base in mining, oil & gas, utilities, petrochemicals & refining. Operating in around 100 countries around the world, of which 35 are in the African continent, including providing off-grid power solution to a mining company in Eritrea since 2012iii .

since 2012iii . 5-year Buy Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) contract with lower overall cost than FEED estimations



12.36MW thermal Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) solution chosen as the most effective option for Module 1

Colluli Project Update with the appointment of RA International as the preferred contractor for accommodation and support services RA is listed on the LSE's AIM (AIM: RAI) and specialises in building, operating, and maintaining facilities in remote and challenging conditions across Africa providing complex humanitarian, governmental, mining, and other commercial developments and services.

providing complex humanitarian, governmental, mining, and other commercial developments and services. Camp capacity of 600 persons with ability to expand to 1,115 persons during the construction phase

About Danakali Ltd

Danakali is an ASX/LSE listed fertilizer company developing Colluli, one of the most promising SOP Potash projects in Africa of 200 years of mine life.

A giant resource located approximately 75km from the Red Sea coast, and the shallowest known potash deposit of c. 260m tonnes of premium SOP, Colluli has an unrivalled potential to transform Africa's agriculture and food security.

The team is on track with development, planning to enter production in 2022, and with future cash flows for Module I production already secured through an offtake agreement with one of the largest fertiliser producers EuroChem.

