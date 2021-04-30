Dana Point Rehab Campus Announces Humanitarian Scholarship Awards For 2021

DANA POINT, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Point Rehab Campus has announced official dates for its bi-annual $500 humanitarian scholarship award for students attending undergraduate or graduate programs.

DANA POINT, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Point Rehab Campus has announced official dates for its bi-annual $500 humanitarian scholarship award for students attending undergraduate or graduate programs. Currently, there are two iterations of the award available - one awarded for summer 2021 with a selected winner on Aug. 31, 2021, and one selected award in winter 2021, award date of Nov. 30, 2021. Students can start submitting entries immediately at: https://danapointrehabcampus.com/dana-point-rehab-campus-scholarship-program/

To earn the award, students must be over the age of 18 and write a 500-word essay explaining how the scholarship would help them in their quest for higher learning.

In particular, students must cite personal paths, influences or people that have influenced and inspired the student to pursue an education in the health or human services field.

Overall, Dana Point Rehab Campus is seeking students that have the passion and skills to positively advocate for social responsibility in health care.

In addition to offering this scholarship, Dana Point Rehab Campus is well-known for providing individualized drug rehab care for individuals struggling with drug abuse and alcoholism. Through detox, inpatient, intensive outpatient therapy, and residential treatment services, Dana Point Rehab Campus has helped many people struggling with substance abuse get back on their feet.

Because social responsibility is a key value for Dana Point Rehab Campus, the organization feels that identifying and rewarding students that share the same mission is the best way to improve the future of healthcare.

About Dana Point Rehab Campus Dana Point Rehab Campus is a drug and alcohol rehab in Orange County offering a fully integrated facility designed for dual diagnosis drug & alcohol abuse patients. Programs have been thoughtfully designed to individualize treatment for each client. Treatment at Dana Point Rehab Campus begins with a biopsychosocial and medical evaluation by a medical doctor and a psychologist/psychiatrist on staff. Services include detox in Orange County, inpatient rehab, intensive outpatient therapy (PHP & IOP), and residential treatment (RTC.) For more information, please visit: https://danapointrehabcampus.com/

Contact: Crystal Catarama 949-239-7557

Dana Point Rehab Campus33861 Granada Dr Dana Point, CA 92629

