Dana Named One Of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" By Newsweek Magazine

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (DAN) - Get Report announced today that it was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek Magazine. The company was ranked 111th out of 400 companies, up 134 spots from the inaugural listing of 300 companies last year. The company ranked 5th in the Automotive and Components category.

The list is compiled after a detailed analysis by Newsweek and its partner Statista of the companies' corporate social responsibility efforts, including environmental, social, and corporate governance.

"Dana recognizes that our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility is about building a better future and requires an approach that considers the people we encounter, the products we develop, and the planet that enables us to do our work," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "This recognition from Newsweek is a result of the dedication of our people to delivering innovative, clean-energy solutions that are helping our customers meet their sustainability objectives, while also improving the efficiency of our operations."

Dana's scoring in the environmental category increased by 36 points, contributing significantly to the company's ranking. From solar energy fields to optimizing resource usage, Dana's global team is focused on reducing the company's environmental impact across its 150 major facilities. In October, the company announced that it is committed to reducing its total annual greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent before the end of 2035.

The list was narrowed from more than 2,000 public companies using a four-phase process that included an independent survey among 7,500 U.S. citizens and research based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate annual reports, corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports.

