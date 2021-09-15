Dana Incorporated To Host Virtual Capital Markets Day

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will be hosting a Capital Markets Day at its world headquarters in Maumee, Ohio, on Sept.

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (DAN) - Get Dana Incorporated Report announced today it will be hosting a Capital Markets Day at its world headquarters in Maumee, Ohio, on Sept. 28, 2021.

The event will be broadcast virtually beginning at 10 a.m. EDT and feature presentations from Dana's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins, and other senior company executives.

The event will provide further insight into Dana's perspective of how electrified mobility will evolve in the coming years, and how its class-leading innovation and global presence will help to drive outsized growth and financial returns for its shareholders.

Information on accessing this event will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

About Dana Incorporated Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

