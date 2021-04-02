Dan Rodimer Releases His Angel Act To Fix "Biden's Border Crisis" And Write Trump's Remain In Mexico Policy Into Law

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressional candidate Dan Rodimer (TX-06) is running to solve illegal immigration and keep the citizens of Texas's 6th Congressional District safe. He has now announced his intention to pass desperately needed legislation that he calls the Angel Act. It will address the humanitarian and security crisis at our Southern border that's hit headlines since Biden rescinded Trump's Immigration policies on his first day in office.

"It's time that we codify Trump's Remain in Mexico policy into law so that we can stop Biden's border crisis and make sure that future Presidents don't get rid of an America First immigration policy that keeps us safe," says Rodimer.

The act was inspired by Dan's recent visit to the border where he met several "Angel Moms" that have lost children or loved ones to illegal immigration. Dan has previously said in interviews that he was so inspired by meeting them that he wanted to put something into law that would stop this from happening to Texans.

The goal of the Angel Act is three fold:

1. Stop the illegal immigration and human trafficking surge at our border by enacting Trump's immigration policy into law. 2. Stop the Biden or any other liberal administration from opening our borders at whim. 3. Keep our citizens safe and put American families first by keeping criminals from other countries off our streets.

The campaign has released the following about the act, which will be featured on the website: "Under Rodimer's proposed Angel Act, the crisis at the border would be greatly alleviated, as there would be a consistent law and thus the Executive Branch would not be able to change immigration policies every 4 to 8 years. Enactment of the Angel Act would reduce the number of aliens who are currently taking advantage of U.S. law, and discourage false asylum claims. Aliens would not be permitted to disappear into the U.S., as they currently do, before a court issues a final decision on whether they will be admitted and provided protection under U.S. law. Instead, they will await a determination in Mexico and receive appropriate humanitarian protections there. This will allow DHS to more effectively assist legitimate asylum-seekers and individuals fleeing persecution, as migrants with non-meritorious or even fraudulent claims will no longer have an incentive for making the journey. Moreover, the Angel Act would reduce the extraordinary strain on our border security and immigration system, freeing up personnel and resources to better protect our sovereignty and the rule of law by restoring integrity to the American immigration system."

The Rodimer campaign says they are also "focused on stopping Biden's proposed 30% tax increase on small businesses in the middle of a pandemic. This will make it harder for our businesses to get people back to work and pay them more."

As part of their community outreach, the Rodimer campaign will be holding a free wrestling themed event in Mansfield, Texas, called "Wrestle for Your Rights." It will be held on Saturday, April 17, at 4 PM CST at 110 S. Main St. Mansfield, TX 76063. The event will feature Dan Rodimer, CD6 Candidate, and Mayor of Knox County Glenn "Kane" Jacobs and other former WWE stars. Tickets can be picked up for free: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wrestle-for-your-rights-a-free-family-event-tickets-148020418055

Learn more about Congressional Candidate for Texas's 6th Congressional District Dan Rodimer (TX-06) at danrodimer.com.

Contact: RC Maxwell 480-613-1898 306386@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dan-rodimer-releases-his-angel-act-to-fix-bidens-border-crisis-and-write-trumps-remain-in-mexico-policy-into-law-301261462.html

SOURCE Paid For By Dan Rodimer For Congress