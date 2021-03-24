Dan Gordon Named To Lead Jabian Consulting's Flagship Atlanta Office

ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Atlanta business leader, Dan Gordon, will be the new head of Jabian Consulting's Atlanta office, their largest and oldest office. Chris Reinking, Jabian's co-founder and managing partner, made the announcement today for the management and technology consulting firm.

"Since founding Jabian in 2006, one of our three founding partners has always led our flagship office," said Reinking. "I am very happy to pass the torch of responsible leadership to Dan Gordon who we are confident has the skills, the trust of our employees and clients, and the vision to continue the growth that Jabian has enjoyed. Since Dan joined us, he has had an exceptional impact on those that trust in us. This is an exciting time for Jabian as the founders continue to focus on national growth and as we celebrate our 15 th Anniversary this year."

Prior to Jabian, Gordon served as Emory University's Chief of Staff in the Office of the President and as a member of the President's Leadership Team. Before Emory, Mr. Gordon was the Chief Operating Officer for the City of Atlanta where he helped the city to reach record cash reserves and received the highest Mayoral honor, the Phoenix Award, for his service. In addition, he previously held leadership roles at The Home Service Store (a Roark Capital Company), AMB Group (the management arm for Arthur M. Blank's diverse businesses), and The Home Depot. One of his favorite professional accomplishments was working with Mr. Blank and his Executive Leadership Team for six years building a healthcare company from a concept on paper to its sale to a public company.

"Jabian is a world-class firm that cares deeply about its people, clients and communities," said Gordon. "I am honored to take on this role and thank our founders, Brian Betkowski, Chris Reinking, and Nigel Zelcer for their confidence and mentorship. I am excited about our growth trajectory and humbled to work alongside such an incredible team focused on providing our clients with the most insightful and on point solutions in our industry."

Mr. Gordon has an extensive history of community leadership through memberships with Leadership Atlanta, Families First, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory University, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Center for Global Health Innovation, Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, Outstanding Atlanta, and several others. He is also a member of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40 Class of 2015 and Georgia Trend Magazine's 40 Under 40 Class of 2012.

Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology - ultimately helping clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It's a Strategy that Works ®.

