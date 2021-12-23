Dan Barrett, Life-Long Santa Claus Brings Back The Magic Of Christmas For 5-Year-Old Boy

WENATCHEE, Wash., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A devastated 5-year-old boy who lives in Turkey is told by his teacher that Santa Claus is dead. His desperate mom posts a plea for a "Santa" somewhere to somehow help her disillusioned son. A Santa in the Pacific Northwest who has dedicated his life to embodying the spirit of Santa (St. Nicholas) responds and give the boy a reason to believe again.

Dan Barrett, aka Santa, has dedicated his life to embodying the spirit of Santa (St. Nicholas) for over a decade. He does this whether he is wearing the suit or not. Dan spends his time as an off-duty Santa helping people in crisis, from every age group and across cultures. Dan embodies the true spirit of St. Nicolas, who was a Bishop in Myra, Turkey during the 3 rd and 4 th Century A.D. and whose name means "victory for the people." Saint Nicholas is renowned for dropping bags of gold anonymously through a window as a dowry to help a poor dad save his three daughters from being forced into prostitution. This compassionate act, among many others, made Saint Nicholas notable as one who helped those in vulnerable positions.

Recently, Dan was made aware of a young boy in Turkey, who had been told by his schoolteacher that, "Santa was dead and didn't exist." Of course, the young lad was devastated, but because of his mother's plea on social media, Santa Dan wasted no time responding with a personal video to restore hope and childlike faith in the boy to believe, despite the teacher's message.

To Dan's delight, the boy and his mother sent a video message back, thanking Santa and assuring him that the boy's belief in Santa was restored. The mother said, "Thank you for the beautiful message to my son. It is tough to keep the Christmas magic alive, but your video message has him totally transfixed with Christmas cheer. We are now in full Christmas mode and counting down the days until Santa arrives. We are both happy to share this message!" Santa Dan and the young boy have since exchanged a few heartwarming messages, and the magic of Christmas continues, renewing hope in hearts at a time when the world so desperately needs it.

Dan Barrett and his wife Nancy live in Wenatchee, Washington and stay busy operating their small business, Class with a Glass, an art studio that teaches painting classes and brings cheer to their community. Dan and Nancy have dedicated their lives to serving others, helping the vulnerable in their communities, and working for multiple non-profit organizations to help those in need. Dan has been donning the red suit and bringing holiday cheer to families for over a decade, traveling from California to Florida, to NYC and back to his home state of Washington. It was especially memorable that this year, Santa Dan was at the Class with a Glass studio in Wenatchee, WA and visiting with kids from his local community.

