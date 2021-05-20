Dalrada's Prakat Solutions Hosts & Sponsors Annual Virtual Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") recently announced that its Technology Company, Prakat Solutions Inc., will host and sponsor its annual virtual Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) event to commemorate its commitment to resolve accessibility challenges around the world. For the event, Prakat and Dalrada will partner with the EqualGenius Foundation to collaborate with industry leaders and share their experiences.

Prakat aims to bring corporate entities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and people from all industries together to raise awareness of the various issues surrounding digital inclusivity and web accessibility. Since its inception in 2012, GAAD has stressed the importance of enhancing the digital experience for users who have visual, auditory, motor, or other disabilities by ensuring accessibility across websites, mobile applications, and electronic documents.

GAAD 2021 will highlight and represent speakers from the technology, corporate, and educational sectors who are paramount to ensuring a successful inclusive digital experience - both from a user standpoint and a creator standpoint. Beginning Thursday, May 20th, GAAD 2021 will span four days in four global time zones to make it more accessible to a larger audience.

Prakat's virtual event will be held on May 21st and features a group of internationally-known guests who will be speaking on various topics, including Joe Devon and Jennison Asuncion, the founders of the GAAD movement; Mike Paciello, an accessibility champion with over 35 years of experience; Mahiraa Jaan Pasha and Dr. Pasha, founders of Miracles on Wheels; Arjun Natarajan and Lishuang Jenny Chen, founders of A&J Consulting; Jason Thompson from OLG Canada; Tina Sarkar Thompson from the University of Toronto; Clare Su from Nurotron Biotechnology, China; and B.S. Nagesh from TRRAIN, among others.

Prakat's experienced accessibility engineering teams specialize in testing and modernizing software and products to increase accessibility for people with disabilities. Prakat facilitates applications and products that integrate with assistive technologies in compliance with accessibility standards and laws as set forth by the W3C and other country-specific regulations such as the American Disabilities Act (ADA), British Standard 8878 (BS 8878), and the Canadian AODA.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for Prakat's GAAD 2021 initiative to impact a large number of people in positive ways," according to Anuradha Biswas, CEO and Founder of Prakat Solutions. "We've been involved with GAAD for seven years now and each year provides us with a larger opportunity than before to reach an even wider global audience. There are over 1 billion people suffering from some form of a disability around the world and we're confident that we can help improve their online experience," said Biswas.

For more information about Prakat's GAAD 2021 event including the schedule and registration information, please visit www.gaadonline.org.

About Prakat Solutions

Prakat Solutions Inc. is a technology solutions company specializing in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company partners with clients to create transparent, value-based relationships by leveraging the extensive experience of its team and by providing innovative solutions in a wide range of technology domains that ultimately enable customers to successfully attain their business goals. The Prakat work culture is based on the belief that, "we believe in what we do; we do what we love." Prakat is an ISO 9001-certified company with several Fortune 1000 customers. With its main engineering center in Bangalore, India, the company also has offices in Dallas, Texas, Denver, Colorado, and San Diego, CA. The Prakat team provides end-to-end product engineering services across various domains including banking and financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, and IT infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.prakat.com or call 1-858-999-9536.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

​Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

