Dalrada Health Expands Operations With Openings Of Pala Diagnostics Laboratory And Sòlas Rejuvenation And Wellness Center

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO) ("Dalrada") would like to update its shareholders and the public that its subsidiary, Dalrada Health, expanded its operations with the opening of two new subsidiaries. Pala Diagnostics, LLC ("Pala Diagnostics") is a fully operational national laboratory that is processing point-of-care, EUA approved, rapid antigen testing, and lab-based PCR testing for COVID-19. Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness ("Sòlas") health center provides cutting-edge, life-enhancing techniques and advanced wellness programs.

Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada, states, "As the world health crisis continues, accurate testing, analysis, and reporting is a vital service. Dalrada Health's Pala Diagnostics certified laboratory is playing an active role with rapid analysis and reporting that is required for businesses, schools, and industries to verify safety protocols."

Pala Diagnostics is a CLIA-certified state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory with mobile concierge services for businesses and institutions to facilitate safer back-to-work and back-to-school protocols. Pala Diagnostics provides full on-site testing services for high-volume settings, rapid results within 24 hours for PCR testing, and a range of life science testing including SARS-CoV-2.

Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness provides science-supported, medically backed services, and creates overall wellness programs that are customized to the unique needs of its clients. Sòlas' treatment centers provide a dedicated service-focused, health-first approach to customized wellness. Services by Sòlas include a wide range of advanced medical-based practices as well as traditional med spa procedures and specialties including regenerative therapies and cosmetic enhancements.

Dalrada Health focuses on solving health problems around the world and continuously develops evidence-based products and services to address the unmet needs of consumers, businesses, and institutions.

Bonar concludes, "Dalrada Health prioritizes access and availability to affordable alternative healthcare products and services. Added to its portfolio is Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness health center that provides personalized, medically backed services that are based on an individual's unique biological structure. Sòlas enables the achievement of optimal wellness goals."

About Dalrada Health

A wholly owned subsidiary of Dalrada Corporation, Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada's subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com.

Disclaimer

​Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

