Dalrada Corporation's Pala Diagnostics Free COVID-19 Point-of-care Tests Proved Compliance For Nearly 3,000 Outdoor Festival Attendees

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") is excited to share information on the Company's community outreach efforts that support free, on-site COVID-19 point-of-care tests at in-person events. Pala Diagnostics, LLC ("Pala Diagnostics"), a joint venture between Dalrada Health and Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a fully operational national laboratory that processes point-of-care, EUA approved, rapid antigen testing, and lab-based PCR testing for COVID-19.

Pala Diagnostics performed both RT-PCR Tests and FDA-authorized Antigen Tests throughout the three-day Boise Pride Festival and Parade. Nearly 3,000 point-of-care tests were administered and processed utilizing Vivera's exclusive proprietary software LabPort.

To ensure the health and safety of its guests, event coordinators required all attendees, volunteers, performers, and staff to show proof of COVID-19 immunization or a negative PCR or antigen test. All recipients of Pala Diagnostics' HIPAA compliant test results received a text message to retrieve evidence of COVID-19 testing. All who provided valid proof received an event health check wristband before entry into the festival.

Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada, states, "The collaboration between Boise Pride and Pala Diagnostics is a prime example of successfully implementing safety protocols to restore attendance at large public events. Dalrada looks forward to engaging with the community to facilitate safe social congregation, according to recommended public health policy."

Pala Diagnostics is a CLIA-certified state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory with mobile concierge services for businesses and institutions to facilitate safer back-to-work and back-to-school protocols. Pala Diagnostics provides complete on-site testing services for high-volume settings, rapid results within 24-hours for point-of-care PCR testing, and a range of life science testing, including SARS-CoV-2.

Dalrada continuously builds on its core practices of engineering, life sciences, and technology while operating under the tenet of bringing innovative products and services to a complex new world. As consumers, businesses, and governments look for some type of normalcy, Dalrada's subsidiaries are responding with alternative solutions that are affordable, available, accessible, and impactful.

