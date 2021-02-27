Dallas Plumber - Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Is Offering Emergency Plumbing Services To The Dallas, Texas Area 469-551-5221

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair is Sending 3-4 Vans Filled With Plumbing Crews to Help Assist Residents Whose Homes Were Impacted by Winter Storm Uri

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, the owner and founder of Ultimate Plumbing & Repair, is pleased to announce that he is sending 3-4 of his work vans filled with experienced plumbers to Dallas, Texas to help residents who were impacted by Winter Storm Uri.

To learn more about how the company became licensed to be a Dallas plumber in order to help out during this emergency, please check out https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/plumbing-repair-blog/dallas-plumber-ultimate-plumbing-repair-offering-emergency-plumbing-services-to-the-dallas-texas-area/ .

Some useful Google Searches to Find Ultimate Plumbing And Repair Inc. In Dallas could include:

Dallas Plumber

Dallas Plumbing Company

Emergency Plumber In Dallas

Plumber Dallas

Plumbing Services Dallas

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair In Dallas

As Hughes noted, he often gets requests for plumbing services from customers in other states. Typically, he will contact local plumbers with whom he has a good working relationship to see if they can help.

When Winter Storm Uri hit the Lone Star State, leaving thousands of homes damaged by water, wind and frozen and bursting pipes, Hughes received numerous pleas for help from residents looking for a Dallas Plumber.

Hughes quickly realized that Dallas plumbing companies were booked for weeks and could not take on new requests for assistance. This inspired Hughes to ask for emergency licensure from the State of Texas and assemble 3-4 vans of plumbing crews. Once the license was approved, the vans hit the road and are expected to be in Dallas on Saturday, February 27 to assist those looking for a Dallas Plumber.

"Ultimate Plumbing & Repair is proud to answer Dallas's plumbing call for help, serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area with a little additional manpower to help get life back to normal for as many Texans as fast as possible!"

About Ultimate Plumbing & Repair:

At Ultimate Plumbing & Repair in Dallas, Texas, they take immense pride in the plumbing work that they provide. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/.

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc.4022 Parkside Center Blvd #212 Farmers Branch, TX 75244 469-551-5221

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-plumber--ultimate-plumbing--repair-is-offering-emergency-plumbing-services-to-the-dallas-texas-area-469-551-5221-301236863.html

SOURCE Ultimate Plumbing & Repair