Dallas Law Firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.8 Million Patent Verdict Against Apple

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tyler, Texas, federal jury has issued a $502.8 million verdict in favor of Nevada-based VirnetX Inc. based on two of the company's network security patents that were infringed by technology giant Apple Inc. VirnetX was represented by lead trial counsel from the Dallas-based business litigation and intellectual property law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry.

The Oct. 30, 2020, verdict followed four days of trial before Judge Robert Schroeder III in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The case is VirnetX Inc., et al. v. Apple Inc., No. 6:12-CV-00855.

The case focused on Apple's infringement of VirnetX's U.S. Patent No. 6,502,135 and No. 7,490,151. The jury's four men and three women were asked to determine how much Apple should pay for infringing the VirnetX patents in the Apple iPhone and other devices. Their verdict includes damages of $0.84 per accused device since the 2013 launch of Apple's iOS 7 mobile operating system.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry principal Brad Caldwell led the team representing VirnetX along with fellow firm principals Jason Cassady, Austin Curry, Hamad Hamad, Daniel Pearson, Chris Stewart, and John Summers and firm associate Warren McCarty. VirnetX also was represented by Johnny Ward from the Longview, Texas, law firm Ward Smith & Hill.

VirnetX's most recent courtroom victory represents the fifth consecutive patent infringement case that Caldwell Cassady & Curry attorneys have helped the company win against Apple. Those earlier jury awards included two verdicts of $625 million and $302 million in 2016.

