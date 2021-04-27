Volunteers of America Texas receives more than $1 million to restore comfort and hope to Dallas homeowners in need.

DALLAS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteers of America Texas (VOA Texas), through funding provided by the City of Dallas, is helping low-income individuals and families who received damage to their homes due to February's severe winter weather.

Applicants who meet all the eligibility requirements listed below, who need emergency repairs caused by the 2021 Texas winter severe storm, are eligible to have a grant up to $10,000 paid on their behalf to a licensed contractor through the VOA Texas.

Eligible Repairs:

Wall/floor removal

Sewer lines

Gas lines

Water lines and/or water damage

Roof

Electrical System

HVAC units

Plumbing fixtures - including sink pipes and toilets damaged by frozen condition

Mold remediation

Eligible ParticipantsHomeowners within the City of Dallas with household incomes at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI), who experienced damage(s) to their primary residence caused by the 2021 Texas Severe Winter Storm, which risks causing harm to the life, health, or safety of the occupants. Click here for income requirements.

Apply by visiting https://www.voatx.org/winter-emergency or call (214) 305-9890 or emailing dallashomerepair@voatx.org.

Media Contact: Ericka English, Director of Marketing & Communications(817) 529-7363 | eenglish@voatx.org

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-home-repair-program-301277224.html

SOURCE Volunteers of America Texas