DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the group behind management consulting company, Collaborative Mind (CMIND) , Nebula Mat has launched an introductory Kickstarter campaign this May 2021. The first of its kind, Nebula Mat is a highly intuitive smart door mat that automatically releases a medical-grade mist that minimizes germs from the bottom of your shoes.

DALLAS-FOUNDED COMPANY CREATES FIRST SMART DOOR MAT WITH PATENTED DESIGN TO PROTECT YOUR HOME.

Research shows that one shoe can carry up to 440,000 particles of disease-causing bacteria. With wellness at the top of mind in the midst of a global pandemic, Nebula Mat's patented design offers an effective and highly intuitive safety precaution for your home. The replaceable misting pods spray an EPA-registered solution that is safe for any type of shoe, while the Eco-friendly washable microfiber towels in the drying section absorb the excess solution.

The product made its debut in May 2021 through a Kickstarter campaign with limited quantities available to order at an introductory rate. Production is set to execute in September 2021. Early backers will receive discounted pricing and additional perks throughout the production process.

Key Insights:

Product body material made from durable, hard-shell polymer blend that is built for longevity with daily use.

Drying area with washable, Eco-friendly microfiber cloths.

Use of replaceable & recyclable misting pods for a sustainable solution.

Misting pods containing medical-grade solution that is EPA-registered and a safe alternative to harmful cleaning chemicals such as bleach.

Weather-resistant model meant for covered entryways.

The sensor detects the user while walking up and triggers the touchless activation when stepping onto misting pads.

Safe for heels, sandals, and open-toe shoes.

Progressive, modern design that compliments your doorway.

Product Specifications:

Height = 2.7"

Length = 33"

Width = 21"

Weight estimated 20 lbs

Anticipated Price Per Unit = $249*

*Pricing subject to change

