Dallas-Fort Worth Search Engine Marketing Association Hosting Virtual Digital Marketing Conference Oct. 26-27

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-Fort Worth Search Engine Marketing Association (DFWSEM) is hosting the virtual State of Search digital marketing conference on October 26-27, online attendees will be treated to presentations by top professionals who are the driving force in leading the online marketing community.

"We want to invite the region's entire online marketing community to tune in and gain new insights into the latest advances in SEO and social media marketing," said Bill Hartzer, one of the original co-founders of the DFWSEM and a prominent SEO consultant.

Wil Reynolds, founder, and director of strategy of SEER will be kicking things off as one of the headlining keynote speakers on Oct. 26 with his presentation on speaking the language of your customers and your CMO.

"Most of us are focused on rankings, canonicals, queries, and not nearly as much on customers," says Reynolds. "This presentation will show us how to take the data we have had all along and turn it into 2 things: The voice of the Customer in the language of the C suite."

Another live session which includes a discussion on Natural Language Processing (NLP) will be held by Duane Forrester, VP of Industry Insight with Yext. "In addition to exploring the importance of trust, we'll look at Natural Language Processing, it's effects on search and how its ability to drive systems that understand human speech are changing consumer expectations."

Also scheduled to speak is Greg Gifford, VP of search marketing at SearchLab, and a popular worldwide SEO speaker who will be sharing advanced tips for Google Data Studio.

"I'll be talking about taking your reporting to the next level," Gifford says. "Now we can all provide client reports that actually tell a story with the data."

Other keynote speakers include CEO of Beanstalk Internet Marketing, Dave Davies who will be holding a discussion with Barry Schwartz, CEO of RustyBrick, also well-known for his website Search Engine Roundtable. Davies will be asking questions related to Schwartz's success in the SEO field and what the future of the State of Search conference will look like.

"You've got a great reputation for caring for our community with initiatives like honor an SEO and SEM series. What do you credit for teaching you to be a good human and inspire others to follow suit," Davies asks.

The State of Search conference is open to individuals that are new to the online marketing game or to those who are senior-level pros. Business owners, as well as anyone in the marketing industry are also welcome to attend, as well.. All are invited to join the wide range of guest speakers from all over the world that will be tuning in on Oct. 26-27. The State of Search conference is the best way for marketers to grow their skills and receive Texas-size knowledge in SEO and social media marketing capabilities.

All conference sessions will be recorded and will be available to paid attendees after the conference for viewing through the DFWSEM learning system.

Registration is available for the State of Search Virtual Digital Marketing Conference online at https://www.stateofsearch.org.

About DFWSEMSince 2012, the Dallas-Fort Worth Search Engine Marketing Association has been hosting the State of Search digital marketing conference in Dallas. DFWSEM was founded in 2004, meeting every month in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The group meets every month to provide networking and education via a monthly speaker on various digital marketing topics. DFWSEM's goal is to promote digital marketing and increased ROI for companies and their websites through best practices. We accomplish this through networking, education, and promotion of all forms of digital marketing.

