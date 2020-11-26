Dallas Cowboys, Kane Brown Dedicate Thanksgiving Halftime Show To Help Rescue Christmas For Those In Need

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army's 130th annual Red Kettle Campaign launches the season of giving today and is urging everyone to help rescue Christmas for over 100 million Americans who are already or just a mere financial event away from living in poverty. This holiday fundraising campaign will kick into high gear at AT&T Stadium this afternoon with a special nationally televised halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Football Team on FOX.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8819851-red-kettle-kickoff-thanksgiving-halftime-show/

In a high-energy virtual performance, taped in advance due to NFL restrictions to limit on field non-player activity, Kane Brown will wow audiences across the nation with his powerful halftime-show concert — with a little back up assistance from the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

"For 24 years, we've been honored to support The Salvation Army. They need our help now more than ever," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "In such challenging times, we're humbled to be part of The Army's enormous effort to help our communities through their hardships today and through those that may lie ahead."

The Red Kettle Campaign, the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind, is especially needed now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Requests for service are at an all-time high - The Salvation Army could serve up to 155 percent more people this year, assuming funds are available. However, with funds raised through the iconic Red Kettles at risk due to factors like less retail foot traffic and consumers carrying less cash, The Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised, which puts serving those most vulnerable during Christmas and throughout 2021 in jeopardy.

"This year we've seen what can only be described as a tsunami of need," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "In the history of our organization, we've never served this many for this long. It will take all of us coming together in order to serve an unimaginable amount of people throughout the next year. We could not do this without the generosity of the Dallas Cowboys, our ambassadors, our corporate partners, and of course, our volunteers and donors."

While the Red Kettle Campaign usually officially kicks off on Thanksgiving Day, the iconic annual fundraising started early this year, for the first time in The Salvation Army's history, in order to get a head start on what is forecasted to be a giving season filled with unknowns and anticipated losses.

Across the nation, volunteers, donors, communities and corporations have stepped up in remarkable ways that give hope for the year to come:

The Dallas Cowboys hosted the formal Red Kettle kickoff for the 24th year during their Thanksgiving Day game. Global entertainer Kane Brown gave an uplifting performance during his prerecorded halftime show, which featured the ceremonial Red Kettle donation from the Gene and Jerry Jones family. Since teaming up in 1997, The Salvation Army and the Cowboys have helped raise over $2.7 billion for the Red Kettle Campaign, which provides America's most vulnerable with food, shelter and other support throughout the year.

The Salvation Army is making it safer and simpler to donate this year in order to support the most vulnerable in our nation:

Enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 . This is the best way to ensure vital services continue throughout the year.

. This is the best way to ensure vital services continue throughout the year. Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any Red Kettle across the country.

across the country. Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting "KETTLE" to 91999.

Donate physical gifts in bulk.

Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.

About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army annually helps nearly 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter: @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood

About Gene and Jerry Jones Family FoundationIn the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and the Jones Family Foundation is built on a philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, the resources or the means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. With the Cowboys having enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a strong obligation to take the visibility, energy and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel those dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills and resources of Cowboys players, coaches and cheerleaders - and every member of the organization - to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found at DallasCowboys.com.

