Dallas Cowboys' Defensive Back Jourdan Lewis Signs With Detroit Sports Agency

DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Cowboys' Defensive Back Jourdan Lewis has hired VIP Sports Management of Detroit, Michigan, as his new sports agency of record.

A First-Team All-American, and First-Team All-Big Ten player in 2015 and 2016 from the University of Michigan, Lewis grew up in Detroit and has played with the Cowboys since 2017. Drafted in the 3 rd Round (92 nd pick), Lewis is coming off his best season yet. Despite only five starts and playing 55% of the snaps in 2019, Lewis led the Cowboys in interceptions, led the defensive backs in sacks, was 4 th in pass deflections, and was the only defender to record a touchdown.

"I am excited to join the VIP family!" Lewis said. "The VIP team understands me, my goals, aspirations, and ambition. Like me, they are nimble and quick, and they look out for the best interest of their players, on and off the field."

Founded in 2014 by Attorney David W. Jones and former MSU Football Player Paul Bobbitt, VIP Sports Management is a certified, full-service sports agency whose clients consist of former and current NFL players, including Mark Ingram, II and Dakota Allen. In addition to contract negotiations, the company also provides draft preparation and training, endorsement representation, marketing, post-career planning, and management.

"We are extremely excited to work with Jourdan, who has risen like a technician out of the ashes from our stomping grounds in Detroit; and is someone who possesses an extremely bright future," said Paul Bobbitt of VIP Sports Management. "Jourdan has shown glimpses of greatness and he strives to be one of the best defensive backs in the NFL; he is going to make a big impact on and off the field. David and I plan to make sure he's well-represented at contract time."

Lewis, whose contract with the Cowboys runs through the end of the 2020-2021 Season, was part of Detroit Cass Technical High School's 2011 and 2012 state championship teams and was a 4-star recruit.

For more information, contact VIP Sports Management at (877) 923-2843

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-cowboys-defensive-back-jourdan-lewis-signs-with-detroit-sports-agency-301125883.html

SOURCE VIP Sports Management