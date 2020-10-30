Dallas Cowboys And Reliant Team Up To Support Local Families, Students And Teachers Impacted By COVID-19

The Dallas Cowboys have teamed up with Reliant to "Power Positive Energy" with three assistance programs to help families impacted by COVID-19, as well as students and teachers who have successfully overcome the challenges presented by virtual learning...

The Dallas Cowboys have teamed up with Reliant to "Power Positive Energy" with three assistance programs to help families impacted by COVID-19, as well as students and teachers who have successfully overcome the challenges presented by virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Reliant's donation of $259,000 will help lift 40 families out of poverty, support local youth with $60,000 in scholarships and provide $24,000 in teacher appreciation grants.

"In times of uncertainty and immense challenges, it's more important than ever to come together to support our neighbors in need - and you can count on Reliant to help light the way," said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. "We're committed to supporting our fellow Texans and lifting up students and educators who are going above and beyond this school year."

The Salvation Army of North Texas Home Sweet Home Program

Through a mutual relationship with The Salvation Army of North Texas, the Dallas Cowboys and Reliant will provide assistance to families requiring basic financial support and social service needs as part of The Salvation Army of North Texas Home Sweet Home program. The Home Sweet Home program strives to empower families to lift themselves out of poverty by first meeting the most basic of needs - food, housing and transportation. Reliant is donating $150,000 to this program to assist and empower 40 families in need, helping lift them out of poverty and transform their lives now and into the future.

With so many North Texas families facing eviction, programs like Home Sweet Home will help neighbors on the verge of losing their homes stay off the streets and under roofs. Additionally, those enrolled in the Home Sweet Home program will receive financial assistance, life skills classes, job readiness education, and financial education. Each year, The Salvation Army of North Texas impacts more than 500 people through this in-depth program. Over the course of the next five years, The Salvation Army of North Texas will utilize programs like Home Sweet Home and others to positively impact thousands of North Texans fighting poverty every year.

College Scholarships for High School Seniors

The Dallas Cowboys and Reliant will work with Arlington ISD, Frisco ISD, and other select school districts to identify six local student-athletes - of all sports and genders - to honor with $10,000 college scholarships. The students must be on track to graduate in the spring of 2021, be nominated by their coach or teacher and meet other important qualifications. The window for nominations will open in December 2020, with a panel of Dallas Cowboys and Reliant representatives - including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith - choosing scholarship recipients in March 2021. Funds will be paid to each winning student's institution of higher education once he or she has committed and enrolled.

Teacher Appreciation Grants

Acknowledging the important impact that teachers make in the lives of children across North Texas, the Dallas Cowboys and Reliant will recognize and celebrate those educators who have overcome the unique environment that COVID-19 and virtual learning have created. The challenges this special group of frontline workers have faced since the spring have been grueling. A new teacher appreciation grant program is being developed that will allow school administrators to nominate their teachers for classroom funding to help reach their students in today's environment. In addition to receiving swag and surprises like virtual pep rallies from the Dallas Cowboys, Reliant will award eight educators with $3,000 grants each month from October through May.

About Reliant

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.7 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG's competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation's mission is built upon an overall philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, the resources or the means to help themselves. As a sports entity that has enjoyed unprecedented success and recognition for six decades, the Dallas Cowboys feel a very strong obligation to transfer that championship tradition and the magic that it creates toward the bigger purpose of making a difference in the community. More information about the Dallas Cowboys is available at www.dallascowboys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005178/en/