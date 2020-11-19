Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earns 2021 Best Law Firms Ranking

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has earned a spot on the 2021 Best Law Firms list published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry earned Tier 1 Best Law Firms rankings in Dallas/Fort Worth for intellectual property litigation and patent litigation. In August, firm principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, Austin Curry, and Kevin Burgess all secured repeat selections in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America .

Earlier this month, Caldwell Cassady & Curry helped Nevada-based VirnetX Inc. win a $502.8 million patent infringement verdict against technology giant Apple Inc. The same week, the firm scored a complete defense victory for UK-based World Programming Limited in a lawsuit accusing the company of copyright infringement and patent infringement.

The VirnetX verdict and the dismissal with prejudice in favor of World Programming both were handed down in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

In April, nine attorneys from Caldwell Cassady & Curry were named on the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers. Last month, Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady, and Mr. Burgess all were named to the companion Texas Super Lawyers list of the best attorneys in Texas.

Last year, Caldwell Cassady & Curry was selected to the Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame by the publishers of Texas Lawyer newspaper based on the firm's victories in five of the top intellectual property verdicts in the state.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

