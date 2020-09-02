Dallas-Based Tandem Theory Reunites Leadership Team Known For Building Nation's Fastest-Growing Agency

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dallas-based integrated marketing agency Tandem Theory announced new leadership positions and appointees, reuniting numerous members of the leadership team that previously built what was lauded as the fastest growing agency in the U.S.

The leadership team announcements include Tom Millweard as agency president and Tom Cole as executive chairman, joining Dave Kirwan, who will now serve as co-chairman, and John South, recently appointed chief growth officer.

"I've enjoyed a many-years-long working relationship and many great successes with Tom Millweard and Tom Cole. I am thrilled to again work alongside these exemplary leaders at Tandem Theory," said Dave Kirwan, co-chairman. "We are committed to furthering client success by fostering a positive, inclusive and entrepreneurial agency culture, lending itself to tangible results for our clients as we usher in a phase of continued growth at Tandem Theory."

The leadership updates come during a time of accelerated client success and associated agency growth, both in employee count and the addition of impressive brands to the client roster, during an unprecedented global pandemic. Much of the success is attributed to the agency's core pillars of teamwork, transparency, and trust and deeply-ingrained entrepreneurial spirit, which drive strong relationships with clients and lead to mutual growth.

Tandem Theory was also recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., earning a spot on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for the first time.

"We are extremely fortunate to have assembled this caliber of talent and leadership at Tandem Theory," said Tom Cole, new agency executive chairman. "We are focused on continuing our differentiated, entrepreneurial approach to build upon the culture and leadership structure that distinguishes Tandem Theory from other agencies, and I'm honored to reunite with many of these leaders to continue growing the agency."

This highly successful team of entrepreneurs joins existing, hand-selected leadership members who also have significant experience and proven success across several key agency roles: Mike McCartin, chief operating officer; Melissa Braden and Megan Flynn, executive vice presidents and client partners; and Ray Rosenbaum, executive vice president of data science.

About Tandem Theory Tandem Theory is a customer experience agency that relaunched in 2019. The agency is built on the proven theory that analytics and applied analytics deliver frictionless customer experiences that help marketers drive stronger financial results.

Tandem Theory executes on this idea by providing solutions that reveal the analytics gold in data chaos, leverage insight into practical omnichannel strategies, remove friction and inconsistencies across the customer experience, and eliminate gaps in technology. Tandem Theory is driven to excel in these areas by infusing its culture with an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit.

Headquartered in Dallas, Tandem Theory partners with many leading national and international brands that value working with an agency led by a proven team that provides simple but impactful solutions, transparent pricing, and performance-based compensation.

