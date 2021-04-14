Dallas Attorney Brad Caldwell Of Caldwell Cassady & Curry Named Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished intellectual property and business litigation lawyer Brad Caldwell from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry once again has been named one of the country's top trial lawyers in the Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar series from the national legal publication Law360.

Mr. Caldwell is the only attorney in Texas to earn two selections in the exclusive listing after previously being recognized in 2019. He is one of only 11 lawyers nationwide to be named in the 2021 Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar series.

"The results Brad achieves for our clients are amazing, so it's no surprise to see him recognized again," says fellow Caldwell Cassady & Curry principal Austin Curry. "Brad is one of the best - if not the very best - trial lawyers in the country."

Last year, Mr. Caldwell led the winning trial team on behalf of VirnetX Inc. in the company's latest patent infringement action against technology giant Apple Inc. Mr. Caldwell told jurors in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas how Apple infringed two VirnetX patents to enable key features on the iPhone and other Apple devices. The jury's $502.8 million verdict in favor of VirnetX stands as the 4 th largest verdict in the nation during 2021.

Less than a month after the victory for VirnetX, Mr. Caldwell helped secure a complete defense win for UK-based World Programming Limited against copyright and patent infringement claims filed by SAS Institute Inc. The lawsuit against World Programming Limited was dismissed with prejudice in a separate Eastern District court.

In a profile story about his selection, Mr. Caldwell explained why jury trials are critically important to him and his clients.

"I really like the way that the jury is a great equalizer," Mr. Caldwell told the publication. "At this point, it doesn't matter which party has the most resources and whatnot. Everybody's going to get a fair look, and we're going to take a close look at who's really telling the truth."

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

