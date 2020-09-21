Dallah Albaraka Marks Saudi Arabia's 90th National Day With Creative Artistry

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 90 th Saudi National Day, a short film created by one of the largest business groups in the Middle East, Dallah Albaraka, is receiving positive reactions on all social media...

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 90 th Saudi National Day, a short film created by one of the largest business groups in the Middle East, Dallah Albaraka, is receiving positive reactions on all social media platforms.

The video masterpiece marks a strong contribution from Dallah and features country's qualitative renaissance and prosperity under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Moreover, the celebratory short film includes a series of quotes and sayings of King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman that signify their vision and continued commitment to progress of the nation and its people. It covers mega projects in urban development, technology, industry, military, culture and arts.

The film concludes with a quote of the Crown Prince praising Saudi people determination and celebrating their social and cultural diversity. The snippets then morph together to form an artistic portrait of the King and Crown Prince with one side of the portrait then exhibiting the word Al Mostaqbal (The Future), thus concluding with the most important message: a pledge to the future.

This innovative major piece to celebrate the symbolic 90 th Saudi National Day took Dallah's creative and marketing team an entire year of research and hard work while facing the challenges of COVID-19 to make the film a reality with truly global standards.

You can watch the film through this link.

For more information Ahmed alfal 247882@email4pr.com 00966556690354

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallah-albaraka-marks-saudi-arabias-90th-national-day-with-creative-artistry-301134717.html

SOURCE Dallah Albaraka