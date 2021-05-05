DALI Delivers DALI Lighting Control With Wireless And IP-based Networking

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DALI Alliance (DiiA), the global industry organization for DALI lighting control, has launched DALI+, a new brand that denotes DALI over wireless and IP-based networks.

DALI+ builds on the proven and sophisticated DALI lighting-control features in wired (DALI-2 and D4i) options, and offers access to the same rich set of data from control gear, luminaires and sensors. DALI+ devices communicate using existing DALI commands, but these are carried over a wireless and/or IP-based medium rather than the dedicated pair of wires used by DALI-2 and D4i.

The DALI Alliance has published a new DiiA Specification, which supports DALI+ across different carriers and will lead to certification of interoperable DALI+ devices. The first certification program will be DALI+ with Thread, a low-power, IP-based, wireless-mesh networking protocol.

In combination with a wireless carrier, DALI+ enables true wireless DALI, without any need to translate between protocols. Where access to DALI wired subnets or luminaires is required from the DALI+ wireless network, the new specification also supports bridges.

"Following the publication of our Wireless to DALI Gateway specifications last month, the introduction of DALI+ ushers in a new era of seamless, industry-standardized lighting control," said Paul Drosihn, general manager of the DALI Alliance. "DALI+ extends choice, flexibility and creative freedom for lighting designers and specifiers by supporting the development of wired, wireless and IP-based systems, using DALI throughout."

DALI+ enables lighting solutions that can easily scale to building-wide networks, or even across multiple buildings, by using new addressing features. The implementation of IP-based networks in commercial buildings allows IT systems and building automation services, including lighting control, to operate on a common platform, with features such as end-to-end security, unlimited scalability, and easy connectivity to other applications.

Leveraging the existing features of the DALI protocol, DALI+ networks connect sensors, controllers and luminaires in a data-rich environment. This enables real-time monitoring of energy and power usage, and access to diagnostics information for predictive luminaire maintenance, among many other examples.

DALI+ is supported by a new DiiA Specification entitled 'Part 104 Changes and Additions'. Available from the DALI Alliance website, the specification provides updates to the published Part 104 of the international IEC 62386 standard. The first version of this new specification supports IP-based protocols such as Thread, Ethernet and Wi-Fi.

Initially, the DALI Alliance is developing tests that will enable a new 'DALI+ with Thread' certification program. Further DALI+ certification programs utilizing other carriers will follow.

About the DALI Alliance

The DALI Alliance (also known as the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance or DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that drives the growth of lighting-control solutions based on internationally-standardized Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. The organization operates the DALI-2 and D4i certification programs to boost levels of cross-vendor interoperability. As lighting continues to evolve and converge with the IoT, the DALI Alliance is also driving the standardization of wireless and IP-based connectivity solutions. More information: www.dali-alliance.org

Organisation contact Tim Whitaker,Marketing Communications, DALI AllianceEmail: marcom@dali-alliance.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dali-delivers-dali-lighting-control-with-wireless-and-ip-based-networking-301283563.html

SOURCE DALI Alliance (DiiA)