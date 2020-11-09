Dalfen Industrial Wins Distinguished Achievement Award From Commercial Property Executive

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial is excited to announce that they have been awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award from Commercial Property Executive in the "Best Investment Transaction: Single Property" category.

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial is excited to announce that they have been awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award from Commercial Property Executive in the "Best Investment Transaction: Single Property" category. The award ceremony took place virtually on November 3, 2020 highlighting the top companies in commercial real estate. The winners were selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across commercial real estate disciplines.

The transaction in which Dalfen won the award was for the I-4 Logistics Center in Seffner, Florida - midway between Orlando and Tampa, providing great access to both major markets. Like many of the properties Dalfen acquires, this property was acquired off-market through an existing relationship with a local developer and Ryan Vaught, a best-in-class broker with Colliers.

The location is a perfect fit for the Dalfen strategy. Not only is Central Florida an ideal distribution node for Florida, but the property is also an exceptional last mile location. It has direct access to I-4 - one of the busiest interchanges in Florida - in the east Tampa market, which has a strong labor pool and is continuing to grow at a rapid pace.

In addition to location, this property is newly constructed with Class A specifications in every respect. These features are ideal to satisfy the needs of modern ecommerce users, which are the most sought-after tenants in the current capital markets. This was evidenced by the enormous number of RFPs submitted to lease the building before it even hit the market. Ultimately, Amazon opted to sign a ten-year lease on the entire property.

"Amazon's selection of this site for a long-term lease is a perfect example of how Dalfen Industrial fulfills our strategy of providing high-quality, last mile industrial properties in key locations throughout the nation," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

