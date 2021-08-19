Dalfen Industrial Continues Atlanta Expansion With Norcross Industrial Property

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial recently closed on the acquisition of 5250 Brook Hollow Parkway in Norcross, Georgia - a suburb northeast of Atlanta.

Built in 1999, the asset location is optimally positioned for urban infill fulfillment and distribution in a submarket with limited availability and high tenant demand. It's strategically located with immediate proximity to I-85 and I-285 and approximately 20 miles from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and downtown Atlanta. Population within a 30-minute drive from the property is over 2 million people.

The 60,000 square foot property is 100% occupied by Office Creations, a woman-owned business that has been awarded the Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Top 20 Dealer Award" on multiple and consecutive occasions.

"5250 Brook Hollow Parkway has exceptional frontage on I-85 in addition to high dock door counts, grade-level access and potential for outside storage," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "I am excited to add this asset to our ever-growing Atlanta portfolio.

"This acquisition adds another great infill property to our Atlanta portfolio," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "The area's demographics and high demand are reasons Dalfen continues to focus on this important market."

This acquisition brings Dalfen's Atlanta portfolio is close to 2 million square feet.

About UsDalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

