Dalfen Industrial Acquires Two Class A Las Vegas Properties

DALLAS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial announced the purchase of two industrial properties in Henderson, Nevada - a suburb of Las Vegas. The properties total over 263,000 square feet in the highly sought-after Southeast Las Vegas/ Henderson submarket.

Henderson Distribution Center South, built in 2019, is located at 1550 Raiders Way in Henderson, NV and is 100% occupied by 3 tenants. Specifically located in west Henderson, Henderson Distribution Center South is in close proximity to the newly constructed Raiders practice facility as well as I-15, high income neighborhoods, and a significant blue-collar workforce.

The second property, Henderson Distribution Center North, is located in East Henderson at 1051 Mary Crest Road. Located approximately a half mile from the convergence of I-215/the Las Vegas Beltway, I-515, and I-11, Henderson Distribution Center North is home to 8 tenants.

"With high demand in this submarket and strong population growth, Henderson Distribution Centers North and South are great additions to our portfolio," said Rich Weiss, Market Officer for Dalfen's west region.

"These acquisitions embody our e-commerce investment strategy of buying quality assets in highly desirable infill locations along transportation corridors," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer. "We have operated in the Las Vegas market for over a decade and have a very strong belief in its long-term fundamentals."

Over the last 12 months, Dalfen Industrial has transacted on over $1.7 billion of real estate in the United States.

