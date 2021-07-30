Dalfen Industrial Acquires Additional Las Vegas Industrial Property

DALLAS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial announced the purchase of an additional industrial property in Henderson, Nevada - a suburb of Las Vegas.

DALLAS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial announced the purchase of an additional industrial property in Henderson, Nevada - a suburb of Las Vegas. The property is located at 1080 Mary Crest Rd., down the street from 1051 Mary Crest, which was acquired in May.

The 40,817 square foot property at 1080 Mary Crest Rd. is 100% occupied to a long-term tenant at a below market rent. Specifically located in east Henderson, 1080 Mary Crest Rd. is approximately a half mile from the convergence of I-215/the Las Vegas Beltway, I-515, and I-11.

"We are excited to continue the expansion in this submarket as its strong population growth and high demand are resulting in healthy rent growth," said Rich Weiss, Market Officer for Dalfen's west region.

"Our acquisition of a third property in Henderson over the past few months speaks to our belief in the market's strong last mile fundamentals," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer. "We intend to substantially increase our footprint in this important market over the next 12 months."

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns and operates over 1.1M square feet across the Las Vegas and Reno markets.

About Us Dalfen Industrial LLC is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

