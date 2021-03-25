DALBAR Recognizes AIG & Nationwide For Customer Experience Excellence

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are lots of ways that today's consumers can interact with their financial services providers.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are lots of ways that today's consumers can interact with their financial services providers. To truly deliver a superior standard of care, companies need to maintain an exceptional experience across channels. DALBAR's Customer Experience Excellence Award, our highest honor, recognizes those companies who are able to consistently provide a best-in-class experience across the channels that make up the vast majority of customer interactions. The winners of the 2021 Customer Experience Excellence Award are:

AIG Life & Retirement - Individual Retirement

Nationwide Retirement Solutions

This is both AIG Life & Retirement and Nationwide Retirement Solutions second consecutive year earning this honor. Both of these companies were found to provide an award-winning experience across the following service channels:

Telephone - Consistently considered the most important channel by customers

- Consistently considered the most important channel by customers Web - The channel with the most repeat users

- The channel with the most repeat users Mobile - Particularly important with younger customers

AIG Life & Retirement also recently received DALBAR's top ranking for variable annuity statement. Nationwide had several web portals certified for various customer segments.

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains, "DALBAR holds companies to stringent quality standards. To exceed our award levels in a single channel is a huge accomplishment, but to do so across the channels that make up the overwhelming majority of customer interactions is something else entirely; it is truly remarkable. This accomplishment not only speaks to AIG Life & Retirement and Nationwide's deep commitment to the customer experience, it also reflects their ability to execute flawlessly. These companies are really delivering on the promise of a superior standard of care, regardless of how their customers choose to interact."

DALBAR's Customer Experience Audit (CXA) programs have been evaluating the various channels through which financial services companies communicate and interact with their customers for over 30 years. Our auditor's approach involves reviewing actual interactions, communications and interfaces against industry-leading criteria and accumulated best practices.

For more information about DALBAR Awards and Customer Experience Audit programs, please contact Courtney O'Leary-Lima at 617-624-7273 or colearylima@dalbar.com.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

