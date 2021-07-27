Dakota Safety Adds CASPR Group's Disinfection Technology To Their Lineup

DALLAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this post- COVID world, making buildings safer is a top priority for educators, companies and builders nationwide. To help meet that demand, CASPR Group today announced a distributor venture with Dakota Safety, a leading national distributor of building safety products, to help bring CASPR's disinfection technology to their customers nationwide.

"Safety is our first, middle and last name. We pride ourselves on being a value-added distributor that can help our customers grow their businesses with the best products in the market," said Andrew Miller, Founder and President, Dakota Safety. "We've brought on the CASPR Group's line of products because we believe they offer tremendous value for businesses and spaces needing continuous surface and air disinfection. Combining CASPR's strong product line and proven technology with Dakota Safety's 10-year track record of delivering safety products in the built world, you have an absolutely winning solution."

"This is a natural fit. We are both passionate about helping businesses bring back their employees and customers to safe buildings," said Dr. Suchy, co-founder and CTO of the CASPR Group. "Our disinfection technology has been proven to kill 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 viruses within 24 hours, according to a study by the University of Wisconsin, and this new agreement will ensure that we can further expand our solutions and help together get companies back to work."

Unlike disinfection processes that use an episodic ultraviolet (UV) light or harmful chemicals, CASPR's technology uses a proprietary Natural Catalytic Converter (NCC) process to naturally extract oxygen and moisture from ambient air and then produce and safely deliver continuous trace levels of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) to disinfect indoor spaces. The result is an automated and continuous reduction of air and surface viruses and bacteria in a way that is safe for use in spaces occupied with people and pets, and with no need to modify existing custodial processes.

CASPR Group is on a mission to make the world indoors a better place. As the leader in smart environmental indoor technology, our solutions work to ensure the indoor air we breathe is the healthiest it can be, living out our well-being and our performance in the process. Our award-winning continuous disinfection technology based on photocatalysis, creates safe levels of hydrogen peroxide to attack viruses, bacteria, and mold at the molecular level. The innovative technology is completely automated and does not require an operator to work. The company is based in Addison, Texas. To learn more, visit www.casprgroup.com.

Dakota Safety are the champions of workplace safety through specialized safety and guarding solutions. They have established a reputation of creating innovative and cost-effective safety solutions for clients of all sizes and in numerous industries across North America. Dakota Safety's employee specialists are dedicated to making the workplace a safer environment. The company is based in Saint Paul MN. To learn more, visit www.dakotasafety.com

